Telangana man allegedly kills daughter for leaving husband, murders wife for supporting her

The man was reportedly upset with his daughter refusing to return to her in-lawsâ€™ house and with his wife for supporting her decision.

news Crime

A man in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday, May 31, allegedly killed his newly-wed daughter and wife, as he was upset with his daughter for refusing to go to her in-lawsâ€™ house, and with her mother for supporting her. After allegedly killing them, the man, Krishnaiah (55), consumed poison, police said. His daughter Saraswati (23), a resident of Jainallipur village, was married on May 8 to a man from Mahabubnagar town. Ten days after the wedding, she reportedly returned to her parentsâ€™ home and refused to return to her in-lawsâ€™, saying she was married to the man against her wish.

Her father Krishnaiah had reportedly insisted that she should go back to the house of her in-laws. There was a fight between him and his daughter over the issue again on Tuesday, May 30. Saraswati's mother Kalamma (43) stood in support of her daughterâ€™s decision, according to reports. During a heated argument, Krishnaiah allegedly attacked his daughter and wife with a stick and then consumed a poisonous substance himself.

He then reportedly informed a relative about the incident over the phone. Their relatives rushed to their house and shifted all three family members to a local hospital. As the condition of Saraswati and her mother turned critical, they were being shifted to Hyderabad, when the duo succumbed on the way. Krishnaiah was undergoing treatment at Mahabubnagar district hospital and he is out of danger, Mahabubnagar Rural police told the Times of India. Police said a murder case was registered against Krishnaiah, according to The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his wife and dumped her body in a lake in January. The body was discovered only on Tuesday, May 30, five months after he committed the crime. Police recovered the body of Padma from the lake in Venkatapuram on the outskirts of Tirupati. Police said they have arrested Venugopal, a software engineer employed with a firm in Hyderabad. Venugopal had been misleading his in-laws for the past five months that Padma was with him in Hyderabad, although they were unable to contact her, her relatives said.

Read: Andhra techie allegedly kills wife and dumps body in lake, cops find it 5 months later