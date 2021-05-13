Telangana lockdown: Banks to work for four hours

The decision was announced after a meeting by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) on Wednesday.

In view of the 10-day lockdown in Telangana, banks across the state will function for four hours from 8 am to 12 noon — essentially meaning that the public will have just two hours of time to complete their bank transactions as the state government has eased the lockdown from 6 am to 10 am everyday. The decision was announced after a meeting by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) on Wednesday.

“It was felt that with a view to provide banking services to customers it is necessary to change the banking timings, so that the general population of Telangana is not put to any inconvenience and can carry out the banking transactions with ease. Also keeping in view the restrictions imposed on public transport, the customers and bank staff also shall be facing a lot of hardships in travelling to branches,” SLBC said in a letter addressed to the Controller of all Banks.

In the meeting, the SLBC unanimously decided to work from 8 am to 12 noon, during which they would render essential services like cash deposits, withdrawals, remittances, clearing of cheques and government business, they said.

“All alternate delivery channels will remain operative. Back Office services of the Banks viz., Currency Chests, ATM cash loading vendors/Back Office Core Banking solution projects, Offices in Data Center, Data Recovery Centres Offices, Forex Back Offices & SWIFT Centres and other Centers as authorised by the Head Offices of the Bank/ NBFC as per normal routine (sic),” SLBC said.

Further, SLBC said that the staff at branches and administrative offices may be allowed to work on rotational basis, complying with all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union and state governments.

Telangana has enforced a lockdown under the Disaster Management Act in the state from May 12, to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will remain in force until May 22.

Due to the lockdown interstate bus and transport services have been suspended. The services of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Hyderabad Metro Rail and other transport services like cabs, autorickshaws will be available only between 6 am and 10 am. Medical services, agriculture, medical shops, supply of drinking water and others are exempted from the lockdown.