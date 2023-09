Telangana likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, orange alert on Sept 5: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places of Telangana for September 5, Tuesday. IMD had also predicted light to moderate rainfall from September 6 to September 10.

According to the bulletin, an orange warning has been issued for Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts of Telangana for Tuesday. A yellow warning has been issued for Adilabad, KomaramBheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri, Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal.

For September 7, a yellow warning has been issued for Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar; and in Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar for September 8. A light to moderate rainfall is predicted for September 9.

The IMD has also said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over peninsular India on September 4, and there will be an increase in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala between September 4 and 6. There's a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka on Saturday. “North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema will experience this weather till September 4, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Kerala and Mahe will have these conditions from Saturday to September 6,” said the IMD.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 4, over Telangana from September 4 to 5, and over Kerala from September 4 to 6. “However, for the rest of the country, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the next five days,” it added.

(With IANS inputs)