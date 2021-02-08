Telangana issues order to implement 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections

The reservation was implemented after upper caste organisations that had threatened a state-wide agitation over delays.

Telangana on Monday issued a Government Order (GO) for implementing 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in education and employment. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, while issuing the order, said that the necessary amendments to the rules and guidelines in this regard will be issued by the General Administration Department and Education Department separately.

The 103rd Amendment of the Constitution (2019) allows reservations for the economically weaker sections of society in higher educational institutions, including private-aided or unaided institutions, by the state, and also provides for reservations initial appointments to posts in services under the state, said the Chief Secretary in the GO.

The state government had earlier implemented the 10% EWS reservation in the National Eligibity Entrance TEST (NEET) 2019-20 admissions in the state. This was after many upper caste organisations protested against the delay in implementation of the EWS quota.

The announcement of a 10% reservation for EWS was announced in January by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The aggregate reservations to various sections of people in the state now stand at 60%.

The state has a 50% quota for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Classes (BC) and Muslims under the BC category. The move to implement EWS reservation comes two years after the Union government announced the same.

The implementation of the 10% EWS raises questions on what will happen to the reservation bill passed in 2017 by the Telangana government which had increased the reservation quota for Muslims from 4% to 12% and for STs from 6% to 10%. The bill is awaiting approval from the Centre. Reservation for Muslims and ST communities was a poll promise made by the TRS government.