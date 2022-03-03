Telangana IPS officers condemn Revanth Reddy’s comments over bureaucrats from Bihar

Revanth Reddy had recently attacked Chief Minister KCR for appointing bureaucrats hailing from Bihar to top posts and taking counsel from political strategist Prashant Kishor.

news Controversy

The Telangana State IPS Officers’ Association on Thursday, March 3, strongly condemned the statement by state Congress President Revanth Reddy that the Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy has been asked to go on leave. The Association also condemned the allegations that certain IAS/IPS officers, native to a particular state, are being posted to top posts in Telangana. The Association termed this as a baseless statement. Earlier on March 1, Revanth Reddy had attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for appointing bureaucrats hailing from Bihar to top posts and taking counsel from political strategist Prashant Kishor.

The IPS Officers’ Association clarified that DGP Mahendar Reddy went on medical leave owing to injuries sustained by him at his home. In order to ensure proper healing of the hairline fracture, he was advised to take rest by the doctors and hence he proceeded on medical leave from February 18 to March 4. He will join duty after due check-up and medical advice, the Association said in a resolution.

The statements regarding Mahendar Reddy were made in an irresponsible manner without verification of facts and the reports of scientific diagnostic tests, it said. "Instead of wishing him good health and speedy recovery, the said leaders have needlessly dragged the officer for the sake of publicity," the Association said in a statement.

Read: Congress faces backlash over Revanth Reddy's ‘Bihari DNA’ remark against KCR

The IPS officers' body said statements targeting IPS officer Anjani Kumar and some IAS officers from a particular state reflected biased thinking and lack of knowledge about the Constitution of India and the provisions of All India Services.

"The All India service officers are allotted to a particular state as per All India Service Rules and are given postings by the respective state governments. The irresponsible statements made against the officers, amounts to intrusion and interference in the discharge of official duties by them. Such statements have an undesirable effect of needlessly dragging officers for the sake of self publicity (sic)," the association said.

It is seen that some of these political functionaries are habituated in making wild and irresponsible statements with an intention to demoralise officers and police force and mislead the innocent public, it added. The IPS Association urged political functionaries to refrain from commenting without verifying the facts and without knowing about the provisions of the Rules as provided for in the Constitution of India.

The state IPS Officers’ Association’s remarks came in the backdrop of TPCC president Revanth Reddy's statements on Tuesday, March 1, in a press meet. Revanth Reddy, who is also an MP, alleged that the Chief Minister appointed IAS and IPS officers of Bihar origin in key posts and entrusted each of them 6-8 departments, and that Telangana origin IAS and IPS officers were given posts without much importance.

"CM KCR is hatching a plan to occupy Telangana with a Bihari gang,” Revanth Reddy said, naming several bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP in-charge Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Urban Development Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania and others who are natives of Bihar. He alleged that the Chief Minister had appointed IPS officer Anjani Kumar, who also hails from Bihar, as the DGP in-charge by sending the incumbent DGP Mahendar Reddy on leave.