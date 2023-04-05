Telangana IPS association condemns BJP MLA Raghunandan’s remarks against DGP

The Association said in a statement that it condemns the irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by Raghunandan Rao against the DGP in reference to preventive arrest of Telangana BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The IPS Association of Telangana on Wednesday requested State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take firm action against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao allegedly for making derogatory comment about Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar. The Association said in a statement that it condemns the irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by Raghunandan Rao against the DGP in reference to preventive arrest of Telangana BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The Association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao. "Such irresponsible statement from a Legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set up, " said the statement.

"Further, such disparaging remarks is highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring safety and security of public and maintenance of law and order in the state," it added.

While condemning Sanjay's arrest, the BJP MLA had allegedly called DGP a "Bihar goonda".

Sanjay was arrested by police late on Tuesday night in Karimnagar in 10th class question paper leak case.