Telangana intermediate students facing stress can reach out to these free helplines

There are six experts who will handle these calls and talk students through what they’re facing.

A team of five psychologists, lead by a senior psychiatrist have been deputed by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to avert student suicides. The team started their phone helpline service last Thursday, and as of Monday, the calls are only trickling in. The team hopes that students in distress will make use of the facility as the exam season gets underway, and encourages students to get in touch with them if they want to talk through any issues.

Twenty two intermediate students had killed themselves last year after exam results were announced. While some blamed the Board for goofing up on the exam results, the board insisted that the students killed themselves over poor marks. Several mistakes in the results at the time of declaration had cropped up after a firm hired to do data entry used an untested software. The results wrongfully identified students as failing certain subjects despite passing the exam.

Several parents and student associations protested against the government over the issue, but the issue of stress remained unaddressed. The TSBIE in 2019 had tasked just one psychologist to handle stress-related calls from students across the state, and this year expanded the team in order to provide more support to students. Speaking to TNM one of the five psychologists said, "Last year, the one psychologist who had been appointed was flooded with 100 calls a day. This year there are six people.”

“But six is not enough to handle an entire state,” the official said, before adding that six is better than one person.

Fewer calls

However, calls have been fewer this year. Dr Mazhar Ali, Senior Psychiatrist has so far received over 50 calls since the launch of the service on Thursday, "Interestingly we’re getting calls from Class 10 students also. The children who called were facing stress-related problems like memory loss and anxiety, all are worried about their performance in the exam,” says the doctor,

“The whole idea is to prevent suicide, a form of crisis intervention to avoid these children from taking extreme steps. We advise children who show suicidal tendencies to meet the nearest mental health professional. Such children are at a bigger risk. We also alert their parents," he explained.

The experts advise breathing exercises for students who face anxiety. “This is not a face to face counselling, there are limitations over the phone. We just need to give them a place to vent, listen as much as they speak to break the ice,” said P Jawaharlal Nehru, clinical psychologist.

In 2013 the education department had planned to make counselling compulsory across all schools in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, but those plans appear to have been dropped since the formation of the new government in Telangana.

The service is available between 3 pm and 5 pm every day. The exam is from 8 am to 12 noon. The service – which is free – will be available till the end of April. Here are the contact numbers students can reach out to:

Dr Mazhar Ali, Sr.Psychiatrist, 7337225425

DR Rajini, Clinical Psychologist, 7337225364

P Jawaharlal Nehru, Clinical Psychologist, 7337225360

S Sreelatha, Clinical Psychologist, 73337225083

SailajaPisapati, Clinical Psychologist, 7337225098

Anupama Guttimdeevi, Clinical Psychologist, 7337225763