Telangana intermediate second year results announced, 4.5 lakh students pass

The Telangana government said marks from the intermediate first year final exams will be used as the evaluation criteria for the second year results.

The results for Telangana intermediate second-year examinations that were cancelled were released today by the state education department. The state government has passed all 4.5 lakh intermediate second-year students who paid examination fees. The state had at first postponed and later cancelled the examinations due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The state's Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy said that the intermediate second-year results are released based on marks secured in the intermediate first year. Students who are not happy with the marks awarded will be given a chance to appear for the exams which will be conducted once the situation becomes favourable. All students have been awarded full marks for practicals. For results, the students can check the Telangana State Board for Intermediate Education (TSBIE) websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Exams for intermediate second-year students in Telangana were cancelled and all students declared passed, on June 9.. The second-year Intermediate exams were scheduled to take place from May 1 to May 19 but were later postponed owing to rising COVID-19 cases, before being finally cancelled. Many intermediate students had raised online petitions calling for the exams to be cancelled. The students had raised concerns over intermediate colleges not completing their syllabus due to institutions remaining shut due to the ongoing pandemic. The decision to cancel the exams was taken by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to avoid endangering students, said Sabitha. The state at the time had announced that an evaluation criteria system will be formulated and the results announced based on that.