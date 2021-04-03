Telangana Intermediate Board practicals postponed due to COVID-19

The practicals would be conducted after Intermediate theory examinations.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations has postponed practical exams for both General and vocational courses in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases. An official notification in this regard was issued by the TSBIE on Saturday.

As per the old schedule, the practical examinations were dated to be conducted from April 7 to April 20, 2021 before the commencement of theory examinations. However, the board has postponed them and said that it would conduct the practicals only after the theory exams. The revised date is yet to be announced by the board.

According to the time table, the theory examinations are scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7, 2021.

The board in its letter dated, April 3, said, "the details of the conducting of practical examinations i.e., issue of hall tickets, batches, and batch wise time table and other details will be informed in due course."

This notice would be applicable to all the private and government college students who are persuing their intermediate course. Usually, the practical exams are conducted for General category students from 2nd year and Vocational students in both their 1st and 2nd year.

Meanwhile Eatala Rajendra, Telangana Health Minister says that the state has been put on alert with the increasing COVID-19 cases and has asked people to take precautionary measures like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoid public gatherings. He further added that vaccination has been happening in a swift manner.

The Telangana state government has also set up free vaccination centres in each district at the Primary Health Care centres and in Government hospitals for people above 45 years of age.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country. When it comes to Telangana, according to the latest media bulletin that was released on April 3, there were 1078 cases on Friday till 8pm in the 24-hour period.

