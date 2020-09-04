Telangana to hold Assembly session from Sept 7, KCR says ready to discuss all issues

According to a release from the Chief Ministers' Office, CM asked the ministers to be prepared to place all the facts so that they would be known to the people.

news Assembly

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday said that the government would be ready to hold discussion on multiple issues in the forthcoming assembly session. The state legislative assembly session is set to begin from Monday, September 7. CM stated that the government is ready to discuss all the issues proposed by the opposition parties, even if they require more number of days.

In the meeting that was held in Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday with cabinet ministers and whips of the government, CM discussed the strategy to be adopted for both the Assembly and the Councils.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Etela Rajender, G Jagdeesh Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sabita Indrareddy, among others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided to discuss and debate matters pertaining to containment of the coronavirus spread, medical treatment given to the coronavirus patients, expansion of medical services in the state, crop loss due to heavy rains-measures to be taken, fire accident that took place at Srisailam Hydel Project, achievements in the power sector, new Revenue Act.

The CM also discussed construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme on Krishna river along with other irrigation sector issues.

Finance Minister Harish also brought up issues related to the Goods & Service Tax (GST), the financial and economic losses due to financial policies of the Central government, the Centre’s lukewarm response to the resolutions made by the state on reservations.

CM asked to put forth the discussed matters in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting along with issues such as the regulatory cultivation method in agriculture and organisation of PV Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations.

CM stressed that there should be healthy debate in both the legislative assembly and council. He said, "Legislative session will not mean disturbances, heaping of abuses, curses, unruly behaviour or utter pandemonium. It should not be a place to level accusations against one another or give vent to one's impatience. There should be a change in this attitude and the changes should be qualitative in nature. There should be healthy debates, which should be inspiring and enlightening. The debates and discussion should analyse the implementation of Budget and Acts. The discussions should be high in quality and should be based on facts. The members should speak in such a way that it should be of some help to the people."

Meanwhile, a citizen’s collective comprising over 10 civil society organisations and NGOs is conducting a virtual “People’s Assembly” alleging that there is no meaningful discussion and weak opposition.