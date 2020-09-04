Telangana High Court raises doubts over state's low COVID-19 deaths

The government has been reporting 8-10 COVID-19 related deaths invariably every day.

Suspicious over the number of COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis in the state of Telangana, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the government to submit a detailed report on the same. In its medical bulletins, the government has been reporting 8-10 COVID-19 related deaths invariably every day. As per the Friday bulletin, 10 persons succumbed to the disease.

“Since March 31 the government has been reporting 8, 9 or 10 deaths. And the court maybe suspecting that the government has deliberately been hiding the deaths. The court has demanded a detailed report on it,” advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar told the media.

According to reports, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh and justice Vijayasen Reddy asked if just 8 to 10 people were dying of the virus everyday or if the government was hiding the actual death count.

Chikkudu Prabhakar is an activist and lawyer who is the counsel representing professors PL Vishweshwar Rao and Cheruku Sudhakar. They have filed a Public Interest Litigation alleging that the Telangana government has failed in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prabhakar also said that the division bench elaborately and extensively investigated the petitions and asked the government to submit a report on the disaster management protocols adopted by the state and the district administration.

He said that the court had also asked the government to provide a report on its expenditure on the health sector before the pandemic and during the pandemic.

“The court also set up an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations of corporate hospitals harassing the patients by overcharging them. The inquiry report needs to be submitted to the court by September 21, and the government’s action based on the report should be submitted by September 24,” according to Prabhakar.

The court also directed the government to provide a report on its health infrastructure and the staff by September 21, Prabhakar said. The next hearing for this case is listed for September 24.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, Telangana recorded 866 total deaths and 1,35,884 total cases. The number of active cases presently stands at 25,730.