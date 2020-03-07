Telangana Health Minister visits coronavirus patient at Hyd’s Gandhi Hospital

The minister also inspected facilities in the hospital’s isolation ward for those suspected to have coronavirus disease.

In view of rising fears over coronavirus spread, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender made a visit to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to check the facilities. The minister also visited the 24-year-old techie who has been confirmed to be positive for coronavirus disease.

Addressing media personnel after, the minister stated that the man’s condition was stable and that he was being monitored routinely by a medical team at the hospital.

He also visited the isolation wards set up at the hospital specifically for those who are suspected to have been infected with the virus, to inspect the facilities and meet with individuals who have been admitted there.

Telangana has reported one positive case of the disease as of Saturday. The man who was found to be positive, had recently returned to his home in Secunderabad from Dubai. He reached Bengaluru on February 20 from Dubai and traveled from the city on February 22 via bus to reach Hyderabad.

On Friday, the state government began discussing the means through which five committees formed to tackle the coronavirus spread, would function. These teams have been formed to combat the spread of the virus as well as provide treatment to those who require it.

The state has also reported a shortage in supply of N95 masks which are recommended to be worn by those who come in close contact with suspected individuals. This mainly includes healthcare professionals or the family and friends of suspected /at risk individuals.

There are 31 positive cases of coronavirus reported in India so far with scores of others placed under home isolation and under observation. There is no cure or vaccine available for the disease though scientists around the world are working to develop one as quickly as possible. There have been over 1,02,000 cases of the disease reported from around the world.