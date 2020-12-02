Following the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections that took place on Tuesday, the Telangana health department on Wednesday asked the politicians, people and activists who actively participated in the polls to self-isolate for a week. Addressing the media, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivas Rao said, “Hundreds and thousands of cadres had participated in the elections, assembled in large gatherings which is conducive for the virus to spread.”

“Everyone did their duty by participating in the elections, but if we need to save ourselves from the second wave of the coronavirus, all the people, political supporters, leaders and public representatives who partook in the campaign please quarantine yourselves for 5-7 days. As you have been moving in closely with people during the election campaigning, you need to isolate yourselves. We don’t know if there were silent virus carriers present in the gatherings. If we need to detect the infected, it would take 5-7 days,” Dr Srinivas said.

He asked the people who actively participated in the election meetings and gatherings to observe complete isolation, to contain the virus from being exposed to their family members and other people. “If you don’t follow isolation that itself could lead to second-wave of the coronavirus spread,” he said. The DPH also appealed to them to wear masks and follow other COVID-19 protocols during their isolation. He asked them not to step out unless in case of a medical emergency. “Those who have symptoms of disease get tested immediately at the nearest government facility,” Dr Srinivas said.

He added that the government has made arrangements to conduct 60,000 tests per day. Presently, the state has 1,096 health centres which are providing free COVID-19 tests. In addition to that, 50 more health centres have been set up in GHMC areas in view of the recent election, he said. Around 300 mobile testing vans have also been arranged to conduct tests across the state. These vans would primarily conduct tests for the high-risk groups, which include the elderly and the children. Every 10 days, tests would be conducted in old-age homes and children’s homes, the DPH said.

Except for Malakpet, elections in the 150 GHMC divisions concluded on Tuesday. The results will be declared on Saturday. The Malakpet division will go for a repolling on Thursday, as a discrepancy with the party symbol of the CPI party on the ballot paper was found on Tuesday. The turnout for the election was poor, at 46.6%.