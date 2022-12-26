Telangana HC transfers BRS MLAsâ€™ poaching case to CBI

A Special Investigation Team of the Telangana police which has now been dissolved by the court had earlier summoned senior BJP leader BL Santosh, but the court had stayed the SITâ€™s notices till December 30.

In a significant development in the BRS MLAsâ€™ poaching case, the Telangana High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, December 26. The case was being probed by a Special Investigation Team of the Telangana police until now, and the SIT has now been dissolved by the High Court. The SIT had earlier summoned BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh for questioning, but the Telangana High Court had stayed the SITâ€™s notices and recently extended the stay till December 30.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy transferred the case to CBI after hearing the petitions of the accused who argued that they have no faith in the investigation by the SIT constituted by the state government. The court, however, dismissed the petition of BJP for a CBI probe on the ground that it is a third party while the case is between the state and the accused.

Earlier on November 15, a division bench of the Telangana High Court had declined a petition by BJP to transfer the probe to the CBI and asked the SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand to report to it. But later on November 24, the Supreme Court quashed the High Court order. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Monday said that the Telangana Government Order (GO) constituting the SIT could not be sustained legally and quashed it, disbanding the SIT and the probe carried out so far, The Times of India reported. The Telangana government had withdrawn its general consent to the CBI in August this year.

Acting on a tip-off by BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, the Cyberabad police had arrested three accused â€” Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy â€” from a farmhouse at Moinabad on October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four BRS MLAs to defect to the BJP. Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to other MLAs. The Telangana government constituted an SIT to probe the case on November 9.