Telangana HC stays government order on reopening of residential, welfare schools

While the High Court said that residential and welfare schools cannot be opened, other schools may be allowed to resume physical classes but the students cannot be compelled to attend.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, August 31, imposed an interim stay on the state government’s order to resume physical classes for all residential and welfare schools in Telangana from September 1. While the High Court said that residential and welfare schools cannot be reopened due to the lack of a detailed SOP for COVID-19 safety, other schools may be allowed to resume physical classes but the students cannot be compelled to attend. The Telangana High Court was hearing a teacher’s plea against resuming physical classes for students in the state.

The High Court bench, headed by acting Chief Justice Ramchandra Rao, said that other government schools and private schools can reopen but SOPs must be strictly maintained. The HC has asked the state to issue detailed guidelines on the same by the end of this week. Private schools may choose between physical classes or online classes, and parents of the students cannot be forced to send their wards for physical classes. The HC has forbidden the government from taking any action against students who do not attend in-person classes.

Last week, following the state government’s decision to reopen the schools from Wednesday, September 1, Balakrishna, a private school teacher, had moved the Telangana High Court, expressing concerns over physical classes for pre-primary and primary students in schools. In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the petitioner said that it is “undeserving” to conduct physical classes in the backdrop of reports of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and had urged the High Court to stop the government orders to reopen the schools.

On Tuesday, while hearing the PIL, the HC categorically questioned the reopening procedure, but also said that it is not against the reopening of schools, as prolonged closure is depriving lakhs of rural children from nutrition, which is given through the midday meal scheme.

The HC has also directed the District Educational Officers to prepare the SOP for reopening and operation of classes through online or offline modes.

The Telangana Parents Association (TPA) in a statement welcomed the interim order. “All directions are appreciated. Private schools have the choice to continue online classes or offline classes or both. Parents have the right to decide any way. Whatever may be it is an appropriate order. Thanks to the High Court.”

Telangana Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy had last week said that classes would be conducted only through the physical mode from September 1. The minister while stating that there will be online classes and television classes provided by the T-SAT would be continued. It has to be seen how the state Education Department will respond to the HC’s latest orders and enforcement of the SOP.

The state government expected that as many as 60 lakhs students studying in different schools would be attending the classes from September 1 amid the strict imposition of the COVID-19 safety protocol.

During her visit to a government school recently to inspect the sanitation facilities ahead of opening, Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy said, “All the safety measures will be given. Even parents will be taking all the safety precautions. Students will be taken care of even in school premises.”