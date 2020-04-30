The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a detailed report regarding the number of shelter homes provided for migrant workers and the homeless during the lockdown. The court also asked the capacity of these shelters.

The direction came after advocate S Nanda addressed a letter to Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, which was converted into a Public Interest Litigation.

In her letter, advocate Nanda claimed that many migrant workers and street-dwellers were still living on pavements in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and there is a risk of them contracting coronavirus.

The advocate sought the court’s intervention, asking them to direct the State Principal Home Secretary and Director General of Police to shift all the stranded migrant workers into shelter homes, The New Indian Express reported.

After hearing the plea, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy asked the government, “Give us the number of shelters you have set up so far, and their functional capacity within one week from now.”

In her letter, Nanda wrote that several homeless persons were residing on the pavements in Secunderabad without maintaining any social distance. “Few could be migrant workers and few could be beggars. In fact, just to the left side of St Patrick's High School, Sebastian Road, Secunderabad, four people have been virtually residing, eating, sleeping and urinating on the road and on the pavement. They are not maintaining social distance, and thereby increasing the threat of spread of Covid-19 in the entire locality,” Nanda wrote.

The advocate said that police haven’t take any action to shift them to shelter homes.

The matter was postponed to May 7. The bench sought a detailed report on the number of shelter homes the state has, the facilities they have and the possibility of creating more such homes on or before May 7.