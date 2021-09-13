Telangana HC refuses to lift ban on immersion of PoP idols in Hussain Sagar

The court said that it will not revise its order and allow pollution of water.

The Telangana High Court on Monday, September 13, refused to revise its order against immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). Though the government filed a plea with the court to allow the immersion to take place for just one year, the court said that they cannot give orders to allow water pollution. The HC expressed that if the government is dissatisfied with its decision, they could challenge their order in the Supreme Court.

“The bench comprising Chief Justice M Ramachandra Rao and justice T Vinod Kumar made it clear that it was inclined not to modify the order. When the special government pleader on behalf of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation expressed that the order cannot be fulfilled in totality, the Court said that the government had time from last year to this year’s July to make alternate arrangements for the immersion of idols made of PoP,” Venumadhav Mamidi, the petitioner who complained against the water pollution told TNM.

“When the special government pleader said that there are certain problems in enforcing the order entirely, the High Court had pointed out the three counters filed by the GHMC showed that the government had constructed 25 baby pools, without specifying whether big idols can be immersed in them. The Court said that they were under the impression that these baby pools could accommodate all kinds of idols.” Venu added.

The Court reportedly said that allowing the immersion for this year would dilute their order.

The High Court last week had banned immersion of idols made of PoP in Hussain Sagar lake and other lakes. The Court said that the idols made of PoP, which are not environment-friendly, should be immersed in specially constructed ponds which would not pollute the main water body.

The Court’s decision did not go well with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, the committee which annually installs the tallest statue in Hyderabad. Alleging that the order was hurting the Hindu religious sentiments, the Samithi on Saturday urged the government to file a review petition in the High Court, or to approach the Supreme Court, to overturn the decision.

Meanwhile, with the High Court continuing its ban against immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar, the GHMC issued a list of designated ponds, where immersion would be allowed to take place. The ponds include: Amber Cheruvu and Rangadhamuni Cheruvu in Kukatpally, Hussain Sagar lake, Boin Cheruvu in Hasmathpet, Hussain Sagar in Ambedkar Nagar, Oora Cheruvu in Kapra, Cherlapally Tank, Pedda Cheruvu in Gangaram, Vennala Cheruvu in Jeedimetla, Malka cheruvu in Raidurgam, Nallagandla Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu in Saroornagar, Lingam Cheruvu in Suraram, Mudla Kalwa in Moosapet, Nagole Cheruvu, Kotha Cheruvu in Alwal, Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, Patti Kunta in Rajendranagar, Gurunath Cheruvu in Miyapur, Gopi Cheruvu in Lingampally, Ramasamudram in Ramachandrapuram, Khaidamma Kunta in Hafeezpet, Durgam Cheruvu in raidurgam and Banda Cheruvu in Malkajgiri.