Telangana HC issues notice to TRS Min over BJP worker's death by suicide

Sai Ganesh’s death had sparked a political row between the BJP and the ruling TRS.

The Telangana High Court on Friday, April 22, issued notice to the Union and Telangana governments, state Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and others on a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a BJP worker. Sai Ganesh (25) died by suicide on April 14 in Khammam, and the BJP has alleged that the Transport Minister harassed the youth, leading him to take his own life. Ganesh’s death had sparked a political row between the BJP and the ruling TRS.

On Friday, the High Court ordered that notices be issued to the Union Home Ministry and state Home Department, the state Transport Minister, Khammam Police Commissioner, Station House Officer (SHO) of III Town Police Station in Khammam and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Prasanna Krishna and Circle Inspector Narsaiah were also issued the notice. The respondents have been directed to file their replies in two weeks.

The court issued the notices on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer R Krishnaiah, seeking directions for a CBI probe into Sai Ganesh’s death. The BJP has alleged that harassment by police allegedly at the behest of the minister and local TRS leaders drove Ganesh to suicide.

BJP state President Bandi Sanjay alleged that 16 false cases were booked against Ganesh and, unable to bear the harassment, he ended his life. He said the police did not even record the dying declaration of Ganesh.

Party district secretary Galla Satyanarayana has alleged that minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was using the police to harass the opposition, saying, “Sai Ganesh was the convenor of the BJP-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. The local minister tried to bring in a communal war by trying to install a cross at a popular centre in the town. Sai Ganesh and others from the Hindu community raised their opposition against the installation of the cross. Complaints were lodged to the collector, municipal commissioner and the police commissioner regarding this issue but it evoked no response.”

He also said that over 15 cases were foisted against Sai Ganesh, which had caused him to be dejected. The BJP has demanded resignation of the Transport Minister, blaming him for the party worker's suicide. The party also submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the issue, demanding a CBI probe.

