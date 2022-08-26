Telangana HC gives permission to BJP to resume its Praja Sangrama Yatra

On Tuesday, the Yatra was stopped by the police in Jangaon district citing the law and order situation and state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was detained and sent back.

news Politics

In a major victory for the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its president Bandi Sanjay, the Telangana High Court on Thursday, August 25, accorded permission to resume the Praja Sangrama Yatra. The Yatra (the third phase walkathon) was prevented by the police on Tuesday in Jangaon district, citing the law and order situation. Bandi Sanjay, who resisted the police’s decision, was detained and sent back to his home in Karimnagar district. While simultaneously protesting against the alleged abuse of power by the Telangana government, the BJP had challenged its decision in the court.

Rachana Reddy, the advocate who argued on behalf of the BJP, told the media that the court had given permission to carry out the Yatra as planned without any conditions. She said, “When the state said that they cannot give permission to the Yatra, the High Court asked what they were doing for the past 20 days? (when the Yatra was underway).” She said that the court refused to acknowledge the evidence provided by the state regarding the alleged provocative statements made by the BJP president, as they had shared it in a pen drive.

On Tuesday, the Yatra was stopped by the Telangana police, stating that the BJP’s campaign did not have the requisite permission. The police also said that the BJP president was making provocative speeches that would affect the law and order situation.

"In view of your provocative statements and planned Deeksha with huge gathering from other districts, there is apprehension of breach of peace in the area resulting in serious law and order problems," the notice issued by the Warangal Commissionerate read.

However, as the BJP continued its programme, the police had detained Bandi Sanjay and shifted him to Karimnagar, his residence. Slamming the Telangana government, the BJP president continued his protest at his residence.

Agitated by this, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the K Chandrasekhar Rao government feared the response which the BJP was getting from the people, and hence the Yatra was stopped.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders also met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and urged her to instruct the state police to allow the 'padayatra' to continue and provide security for it.

"It is important to understand that the Yatra has all the permissions. It is evident that the police are either helpless to protect the Yatra which has been happening democratically or that the police are hand in glove with the ruling party," a memorandum submitted to the Governor had said.