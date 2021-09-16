Telangana HC directs state to prepare COVID-19 action plan for third wave

The High Court directed health authorities to strengthen pediatric facilities, and to furnish a colour-graded response action plan.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, September 15, directed health authorities in the state to submit details of COVID-19 preparedness in the event of a third wave of infections within a week. Expressing concern over the possibility of children being affected in a possible third wave of COVID-19, the High Court bench asked Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao to furnish details of improving pediatric facilities at the district level. The bench also asked the Health Department to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

Hearing a batch of PILs on the issue, the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar reminded of the rough situation faced by the state during the second wave, stating that in case a third wave occurs, there wouldn’t be enough time to even “blink an eye.” With the Ganesh festival seeing large congregations, and partial reopening of schools, a rise in positive cases is likely, the bench noted, adding that dengue cases are also likely to rise during the winter. In this situation, with Niloufer Hospital being the only designated children’s hospital in the state, patients across districts cannot depend on Niloufer alone and be forced to rush to Hyderabad for treatment, the bench said, according to The Hindu.

The High Court instructed health authorities to take up the strengthening of pediatric facilities in district hospitals on a war footing, the Deccan Chronicle reported, by increasing beds, isolation centres and equipping district hospitals with sufficient medicines. The High Court also differed with the Director of Public Health on the accuracy of Rapid Antigen Tests and insisted that the state enhance the number of RT-PCR tests.

An expert committee of 12 members had met on July 15 and made several recommendations like continuing fever surveys, masking, and providing sufficient medicines to hospitals, Advocate General BS Prasad told the High Court bench, according to The New Indian Express. The bench also inquired about other suggestions made by the expert committee including increasing oxygen and ICU beds availability, according to the Times of India. The court asked the Advocate General to submit details of steps taken by the government based on the committee’s recommendations.

Earlier on September 8, the High Court had already sought an action plan from the state government to tackle a possible third wave. Stating that the government’s preparedness must reflect in its actions and not statements, the court once again sought the latest details along with a colour-coded graded response action plan by September 22, when the next hearing is scheduled.

A colour-graded response action plan approved by the Delhi government uses colours like Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red to indicate increasing levels of severity of the COVID-19 situation based on case figures, and each colour corresponds to an alert level where varying restrictions would be imposed on commercial establishments, public transport etc. The High Court also asked the Union government to file an affidavit on whether it has complied with the court’s earlier directive to include certain medicines used for COVID-19 treatment in the list of essential drugs.

