Telangana HC asks state govt whether schools can reopen on Jan 31

Schools in Telangana have been closed since January 8 and were slated to reopen on January 18, but the date was later extended to January 30.

news COVID-19

The Telangana High Court on Friday, January 28, asked the state government if it would allow the reopening of schools from January 31. The High Court sought details on plans to reopen schools, which have remained closed since January 8, for Sankranthi holidays. The state government counsel replied that a decision on the matter is pending. While schools were to reopen on January 18, the government on January 16 extended the vacation till January 30.

On Tuesday, while hearing a batch of PILs and writ petitions on COVID-19, Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma directed the state Director for Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH), to appear on Friday. Telangana's DPH GH Srinivas Rao on Friday informed the court that the positivity rate stands at 3.16%. He also said that the state government has covered 77 lakh households under the fever survey.

During the course of the online hearing on Friday, the High Court bench also directed the state government to submit a report on the measures taken to control the COVID-19 spread in weekend markets and religious fairs.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Thursday recorded 3,944 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,51,099, while the death toll rose to 4,081 with three more fatalities. On Wednesday, the state reported 3,801 new COVID-19 cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,372, followed by 288 in Medchal Malkajgiri and 259 in Ranga Reddy districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday. A total of 2,444 people recovered from the infection today, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,07,498.

Active cases stood at 39,520, the bulletin said. A total of 97,549 samples were examined and the total number examined till date was 3,17,76,018. The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.54% and 94.20% respectively, the bulletin said.