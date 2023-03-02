Telangana to have normal summer temperatures, 60% possibility of heat waves: IMD

If everything goes as predicted, the summer, especially for the Telangana region and southern peninsular region is going to be normal with a possibility of heatwaves in April and May, the IMD said.

As the month of March marks the beginning of the summer season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released an outlook report on how the summer is going to be this year. If everything goes as predicted, the summer, especially for the Telangana region and southern peninsular region, will be normal with a possibility of heatwaves in the month of April and May.

“In Telangana, there are chances that the maximum temperatures are going to be recorded in normal levels,” reads the official note from the IMD. According to an IMD official, the Telangana outlook has been derived from the summer outlook that the IMD released for the entire country.

For the Telangana region, it is also further predicted that there might be a 60 per cent chance for occurrence of heatwaves in the area; however, the chances of them occurring in March are less and they might occur in April and May. IMD defines a heat wave as a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the hot weather season. Meanwhile, for other regions of northwest and central India, there is an enhanced probability for occurrence of heatwaves.

As of now, low-level south-easterly winds are prevailing in Telangana. The chances of heatwaves would further increase if the winds come from the north-easterly direction, according to the IMD. Telangana has mostly been experiencing dry weather and even for the next five days – till March 5 – dry weather is likely to prevail as per the latest weather report given by the IMD, without any extreme weather warnings.

Meanwhile, most parts of northeast India, east and central India, and some parts of northwest India will witness above normal maximum and minimum temperatures.