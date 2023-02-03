Telangana Guv Tamilisai addresses Assembly, praises CM KCR’s ‘skilful administration’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed a joint session of the state Legislative Assembly and Council and said the “inclusive growth” of Telangana has become a role model in the country.

news Politics

PTI

Telangana is one state which is not only economically strong but also one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday, February 3. Speaking at the joint session of the state Legislative Assembly and Council, she said the inclusive and comprehensive growth of Telangana has become a role model in the country. The state is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front, she said.

"The extraordinary success of the state of Telangana is due to the blessings of the people., the skilful administration by the honourable Chief Minister and hard work of the people's representatives and the dedication shown by the government employees ," she said. The Telangana Assembly began on Friday with the Governor's address. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government is expected to table the Budget in the House next week.

"Today, the state is not only economically stronger but also one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development," she said. There was a time when the entire agriculture sector was distressed and today the state is able to supply to the rest of the country and has become the granary of the country, she further said.

Read: Telangana Governor vs KCR govt: Here’s how the latest spat reached court

Tamilisai also said there was remarkable progress in the drinking water supply in the state. There was a time when rural areas presented a picture of poverty and distress and from that, today Telangana villages are completely transformed and have become models with a very high quality of life, she said. Telangana is investor-friendly and attracts the top class companies and multinationals in IT and other sectors, she added.

Governor Tamilisai and CM KCR have been at loggerheads since last year, when the Governor refused to accept the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s MLC nomination of Padi Kaushik. Since then, the Governor has alleged that the government had repeatedly insulted her office by denying her respect as per protocol.