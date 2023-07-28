Telangana grapples with heavy monsoon as 22 districts witness excess rainfall

Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall in Telangana on Thursday, July 27 with Lakshmidevipeta village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district recording rainfall of 64.98 cms.

news Rains

Torrential rains have been sweeping through Telangana in July, causing widespread flooding and inundation in several districts. According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), districts like Warangal (R), Medak, Janagaon, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet experienced large excesses of rain between July 20 and July 26. Out of the 33 districts in Telangana, 22 witnessed an excess of rainfall during this period.

Mulugu district registered the highest rainfall on Thursday, July 27, with Lakshmidevipeta village in Venkatapuram mandal recording a staggering 64.98 cms of rainfall. Heavy flooding affected at least 30 villages and hamlets in Eturnagaram, Mangapet, and SS Tadwai mandals. Similarly, a record-breaking rainfall of 464 mm was recorded in Vailpur, Nizamabad district.

Nirmal witnessed an 88% deviation from actual rainfall by 88%, Nizamabad deviated by 84%, Jayashankar by 93%, Warangal by 110, Hanumakonda by 96, Karimnagar by 97, Rajanna Sircilla by 94, Medak by 96, Siddipet by 121, Janagaon by 108, Vikarabad by 95.

Moranchapalle village in Bhupalpally district recorded over 400 mm of rain and was heavily submerged whereas the average rainfall of Adilabad district was measured to be 154.9 mm.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Sirikonda Mandal (324 mm), and the second-highest rainfall was in Boath Mandal (233 mm). Neradigonda and Gudihathnoor mandals saw 208 mm and 201 mm of rain, respectively, while Echoda mandal received 231 mm.

Further, Nirmal district received 109.6 mm of rain on average. Sarangapur mandal saw 164 mm of rainfall, which was followed by Nirmal mandal with 212 mm of precipitation. Over 100 mm of rain fell in Kuntala, Kaddampeddur, Laxmanachanda, Mamada, Soan, Dilawarpur, Pembi, Khanapur, and Nirmal Rural. In the period from June 1 to July 27, the district really received 678 mm of rain, which is 57 percent more than the average of 433 mm.

In Hyderabad, the water level in Hussainsagar lake rose dangerously close to its maximum capacity of 513.41 meters, leading authorities to closely monitor areas along the Musi River's banks. Additionally, rainwater from the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs is still being released into the river, further contributing to the water levels.

Two Osmansagar reservoir sluice gates were opened for one foot as of Thursday, July 27 morning, with an inflow of 700 cusecs and an outflow of 216 cusecs. At the Himayatsagar reservoir, two sluice gates that could open to a height of two feet and with an inflow and outflow of 1,300 and 1,350 cubic seconds, respectively, were also opened.