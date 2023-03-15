Telangana govt vs Governor: SC to hear plea on delay in clearing 10 Bills

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has agreed to list the matter for hearing on March 20.

news Court

The Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea filed by the Telangana government seeking directions to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to clear 10 bills passed by the legislative Assembly, which are awaiting her assent. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for urgent listing on Tuesday, March 14, saying that "several bills are stuck". After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to list the matter on March 20.

The government stated that Bills like Common Recruitment Board Bill, Private Universities Bill, Motor Vehicle Tax Bill, and Agriculture University Amendment Bill are pending with the Governor. A Bill to upgrade forest college and research institute in Mulugu to a forest university, the Azamabad Industrial Area Bill, and some other Bills are also awaiting Governor's approval.

Earlier this month, the Telangana government had approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Governor to give her approval to the Bills passed by the state legislature. In a writ petition, the state government has brought to the notice of the Supreme Court that 10 bills are pending with Raj Bhavan. While seven bills are pending since September 2022, three bills were sent to the Governor last month for her approval. The Secretary to the Governor and the Union Law Ministry have been made respondents in the case. The plea contended that Article 200 of the Constitution empowers the Governor to either assent to a Bill passed by the state legislature or to withhold assent therefrom or to reserve the Bill for consideration of the President and this power is however to be exercised "as soon as possible".

This is the second time that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has knocked the court's door against the Governor. Last month, the government moved the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the Governor to give her approval to the state Budget for 2023-24. The court, however, had suggested both sides sort out the issue amicably.