Telangana govt stops registrations, stamps till Revenue Act, 2020 comes into effect

The state will table the new Revenue Bill 2020 on Wednesday in the monsoon session of the Assembly.

No more registration of e-Stamps will be carried out in Telangana from September 8, Tuesday, until the new Revenue Act, 2020, comes into effect, says the Telangana government. The Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, after a party meeting reportedly said that the bill will be introduced in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary to the Telangana Government, Somesh Kumar, on Monday issued an order stopping registration in the Registration and Stamps department until further orders. The Order states that the decision is being taken with the view of providing quality service to citizens for registration of property documents. 'It is proposed to bring certain changes in the related processes and technical applications. In view of the above, there is a need to stop registrations in the Registration and stamps department till further orders,' read the government order.

However, the registration of will deed, administration of marriages and franking services shall continue as usual. The department has also stopped issuing e-Stamps from Monday

Hours before suspending registration service the Telangana government had scrapped the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system. All VROs were asked to submit their records to the office of the respective district collector by noon 3 pm. The district collectors were asked to submit the records to the state government by evening 5 pm.

The state will table the new Revenue Bill 2020 on Wednesday in the monsoon session of the Assembly. The bill is expected to get the cabinet nod on Tuesday. The new Bill, if passed, will replace 139 revenue and land legislations and rules that are redundant and irrelevant, the government said.

The new bill aims to weed out corruption plaguing the Revenue Department by reducing human interface for land transactions. The new bill will make legal the use of blockchain technology that will automatically update land records and mutations immediately. A pilot project for the same was being run by the Revenue Department in coordination with the Information Technology and Electronics Department in Shamshabad area at the outskirts of Hyderabad since 2018.