Telangana govt rewards Nikhat Zareen and Esha Singh with Rs 2 crore, plots of land

Boxer Nikhat Zareen and shooter Esha Singh from Telangana recently won gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championship and the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup.

The Telangana government has announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each for two sportspersons from Telangana who recently won the gold in international events – boxer Nikhat Zareen and shooter Esha Singh. The state government has also decided to allot a residential plot to them in the upmarket Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills neighbourhood in Hyderabad. While Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul on May 19, Esha Singh is one of the pistol shooters who won the gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on May 17.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to give due honours to the children of Telangana who have achieved great success in international sports and brought global recognition to Telangana,” a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said. The state government has also issued orders announcing a cash reward of Rs 1 crore to Kinnera artist Darshanam Mogulaiah, who was awarded the Padma Shri this year. Mogulaiah will also be allotted a residential plot in BN Reddy Nagar Colony in the city as the artist had previously desired, the release said. Mogulaiah had recently threatened to return his Padma Shri award, alleging that BJP leaders in the state were trying to use him for political gains by creating a controversy around the TRS government’s assurance of giving him a cash prize and plot.

Nikhat Zareen clinched the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship. The Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai opponent to win via unanimous verdict with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in her favour.

"I didn't expect to win (by such a big margin) in the final. I wanted to win unanimously," Zareen told reporters later. "My aim was to play the first two rounds so that I win by unanimous decision and then relax in the third but I got a spilt decision score in the final so I had to go all out in the third round," she added. With this win, Zareen, a 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist, became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Esha Singh, along with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan won five golds out of five at the ISSF Junior World Cup. The Indian women's pistol team reached the gold medal round, finishing second to the German trio of Michaela Boesel, Vanessa Seeger and Mia Fuchs in the second qualification stage. The Indians shot 431 to the Germans 437 out of a maximum possible 450. In the final though, India did not give the hosts a whiff of a chance and finished the match quite clinically in the end.

With PTI and IANS inputs