Telangana govt revokes ban on 16 orgs it accused of being CPI (Maoist) fronts

The banned organisations and other civil society organisations had come down heavily on the state government alleging that the state is trying to curtail dissent.

Three months after the Telangana government banned 16 civil society organisations, it has revoked the ban. On March 30, the state government had taken the decision to ban the 16 organisations as the "new front "of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist). However, the decision to declare the 16 organisations as unlawful for a period of one year made the news only on April 24.

On June 23, Chief Secretary (CS) Somesh Kumar released a gazette order from the General Administration Department revoking the states' earlier ban orders. The order read "in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (5) of Section 3 of the Telangana Public Security Act, 1992 (Act No 21 of 1992), the Government of Telangana hereby revoke the Notification declaring the (16) new front organisations of the proscribed CPI(Maoist) as unlawful associations, issued in GO No. 73." The order further directed Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to take necessary further action accordingly.

The organisations – Telangana Praja Front (TPD), the Telangana Asanghatitha Karmika Samakhya (TAKS), the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), the Democratic Students Organisation (DSU), the Telangana Vidyarthi Sangham (TVS), the Adivasi Students Union (ASU), the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP), the Telangana Raithanga Samithi (TRS), the Tudum Debba (TD), the Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), the Telangana Democratic Front (TDF), the Forum Against Hindu Fascism Offensive (FAHFO), the Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Mithrula Sangham (ABMS), the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and the Revolutionary Writers' Association (RWA) – were facing the ban under the charges of indulging in unlawful activities.

The state alleged that activists of these groups are instigating and aiding persons to indulge in violence and intimidation and are habitually committing acts of violence. When banning these organisations, the state has also accused the activists of adopting urban guerrilla tactics by moving into urban areas with an intent to wage war against the state by taking different covers. The police also accused these organisations of being in touch with Maoist leadership in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh and organising protests based on their directions.

