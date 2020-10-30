Telangana govt relaxes EAMCET qualification criteria for academic year

A new government order came in after the Telangana High Court halted the second phase of EAMCET counselling.

news Education

The Telangana government issued an order on Thursday, relaxing the eligibility criteria for the Telangana State EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural Medical Common Entrance Test) counselling for the current academic year. This information comes as a source of relief for scores of students from the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS).

The order read: “In view of the extraordinary circumstances prevailing due to the COVID-19 in the state, it has been decided that the sub-clause (ii) of clause-2 as contemplated under the TS EAMCET-2020 exam notification shall not apply in respect of those students who have passed 10+2 examination and who qualified for the TS -EAMCET and also decided that to direct TS EAMCET authorities to permit such students to appear for counselling in respect to TS EAMCET admissions without insisting the eligibility criteria for qualifying examination marks.”

Before this order was given, EAMCET ranks were decided by combining a weightage of 45% (for general category) or 40% (for reserved category) of a student’s intermediate score, and 55-60% of their EAMCET score. This was a disadvantage for TOSS students, as they were all given the pass mark of 35% in the absence of their intermediate exams due to COVID-19. Even if their EAMCET score was high, they would not be able to obtain a rank with their low intermediate marks. Now any student who passed their intermediate exam and qualified for the EAMCET will now be able to go for counselling.

As TNM had earlier reported, the Telangana High Court had halted the second phase of EAMCET counselling after TOSS students approached the High Court over the eligibility criteria.