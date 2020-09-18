Telangana govt reduces charges for regularisation of unapproved layouts

The change came after several people complained of exorbitant prices as compared to the previous Land Regularisation Scheme.

The charges payable under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) have been revised by the Telangana government and were brought down on par with the 2015 LRS scheme slabs after complaints that the new prices were exorbitant. The number of slabs has been revised and increased to seven from the earlier four that were in place. According to media reports, on Thursday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders with certain amendments to Government Order (GO) 131 which was issued on August 31.

According to the amendment, the regularisation charges depend on the market value of the plot. If the plot value is upto Rs 3,000 per square yard, the charges would be 20 percent. If the plot value is Rs 3,001 to Rs 5,000, the charges would be 30 percent; for plot value between Rs 5,001 and Rs 10,000, the charge is 40 percent; for plot value between Rs 10,001 and Rs 20,000, the charge is 50 percent; for plot value between Rs 20,001 and Rs 30,000, it is 60 percent. If the value is between Rs 30,001 and Rs 50,000, then the charge is 80 percent and it is 100% for above Rs 50,000 per square yard, according to media reports.

In the earlier GO, there were only four slabs of 25 percent, 50 percent, 75 percent and 100 percent for plot values upto Rs 3,000, Rs 3001 to Rs 5000, Rs 5001 to Rs 10,000 and Rs 10,001 and above, respectively.

In addition, it was also clarified that the new applicants need not pay separate 'nala' charges for the conversion from agricultural to non-agricultural use, and the same charges will be included under the regularisation charges.

According to The Hindu, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao was quoted as saying that the decision was taken following public requests and the LRS scheme was revised to match with the slabs of 2015 LRS scheme.

Meanwhile, according to the Deccan Chronicle, the High Court has questioned the state government on the validity of the LRS scheme, as the court was hearing a PIL filed by Forum for Good Governance, an NGO. When the court asked the state governmentâ€™s stand, Advocate General BS Prasad has sought two weeks to file a counter-affidavit. The next hearing on this issue is on October 8.

