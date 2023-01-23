Telangana govt official who broke into IAS officer Smita Sabharwalâ€™s house suspended

Deputy tahsildar from Medchal Malkajgiri distric Anand Kumar Reddy allegedly intruded into Smitaâ€™s private residence on January 19 night, to discuss an issue related to his promotion.

The Telangana government on Monday, January 23, suspended a deputy tahsildar after he was arrested for intruding into the house of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister Smita Sabharwal in Hyderabad. Taking serious note of the incident, the government suspended the tahsildar Anand Kumar Reddy. Medchal Malkajgiri district collector issued orders suspending the deputy tahsildar.

Officials of the revenue department will serve the orders to Anand Kumar Reddy in Chanchalguda Central Jail, where he is currently lodged. The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 19 but came to light on Sunday.

Smita, who is secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister, raised an alarm when the deputy tahsildar approached her around 11.30 pm in her villa in IAS officers' quarters in Jubilee Hills. The security staff apprehended him and handed him over to the police. He was booked under Section 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Anand Reddy's friend K Babu, who was waiting in the car outside the house, was also caught and handed over to the police. The official took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal the details of the incident. "Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally," she tweeted and advised people to dial 100 in an emergency.

Anand Reddy (48) entered the high-security quarters saying he was going to the B-17 villa but instead trespassed into the woman IAS official's villa (B-11). He reportedly told police that he had gone to the IAS officer to discuss an issue related to his promotion. The deputy tahsildar also reportedly tweeted to the IAS officer that he was at her doorstep. Both Anand Reddy and Babu were produced before a magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days. Police have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

Smitha Sabharwal was staying in the house with her two children. Her husband Akun Sabharwal, an IPS officer, is reportedly on central deputation serving in an intelligence agency.