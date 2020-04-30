Telangana govt not testing enough to check spread of COVID-19, BJP alleges

"The state is trying to show positive cases to be low by decreasing the tests," BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana on Wednesday hit out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government alleging that there was inadequate testing being conducted to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Expressing happiness over the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, however, maintained that people were having doubts over the dip.

"The state is trying to show positive cases to be low by decreasing the tests. The government is not making it clear what is the reason for it," Kumar said.

He also flayed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not holding an all-party meet to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Dismissing criticism that the state was not testing enough, Health Minister Eatala Rajender had on Tuesday said that as per the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, only those symptomatic needed to be tested.

"Telangana is testing effectively and is not doing it unnecessarily....We are not against testing," he told reporters.

He added that it was not the number of tests conducted but the number of cases that tested positive, while pointing out that the national average of the percentage of positive cases was 4.1, compared to 5.3% in Telangana.

The decline in the number of COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Wednesday with only seven fresh cases being reported.

With this, the number of positive cases reported in the state went up to 1,016. Of this, the number of active cases till date was 582, a COVID-19 bulletin said.

No death was reported Wednesday and the number of fatalities due to the virus in the state remained at 25.

The number of discharged people till date stood at 409. According to the bulletin, 11 of the 33 districts in the state do not have any active cases.

