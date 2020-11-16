Telangana govt launches TS-bPass to issue building layout permission online

The Telangana government has officially launched the TS-bPass, an initiative to issue building layout permissions online. Speaking to the media, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that TS-bPass has been launched with the aim of enabling instant permissions and registration of buildings, ensuring a hassle-free process for landowners and property developers.

KTR said that TS-bPass is an easy online process for getting building permissions, making the town planning and municipal officials accountable, but the onus is also on the applicant to adhere to the 'self-certification' process or stringent action will follow.

The portal began operations two days ago on a pilot mode and has received more than 1,000 applications as of Sunday. Under the system, plot size, up to 75 square yards, are given instant registration and require no permission. Building plots of size up to 600 square yards, are also given instant approval but with self-certification in place. All non-residential buildings and layouts of more than 600 square yards will be given single-window approvals within 21 days from the date of filing an application.

Meanwhile, the Minister also said that amendments for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act are in the works and that the new Act will have stricter penalties for illegal constructions and encroachments on water bodies in the city.

The minister said that the new GHMC Act will have penalties in the form of demolitions without notice for constructions taken up illegally. Demolition of illegal buildings constructed on lake beds or stormwater drains or encroachments of any Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zone lands of water bodies will be made part of the Act.

Those found misusing the TS-bPass Building Plan Approval and Self Certification System will also face similar action, said KTR who added that strict action will be taken against those found violating bye-laws.