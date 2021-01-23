Telangana govt launches free diagnostic services for poor in Hyderabad

Citizens can avail free diagnostic services such as X-ray, ECG, MRI, ultrasound and CT scan.

news Healthcare

In another move to provide free healthcare facilities to poor in urban areas, the Telangana government on Friday launched eight Telangana Diagnostics mini hubs in Greater Hyderabad. Officials said Telangana Diagnostics is a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide quality diagnostic and imaging services free of cost to the public.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Home Minister Mehmood Ali and other ministers inaugurated the mini hubs at urban primary healthcare centres. The mini hubs began their operations with pathological services and this will be subsequently expanded to the imaging services.

Citizens can avail free diagnostic services such as X-ray, ECG, MRI, ultrasound and CT scan. Fifteen more such mini hubs will come in Greater Hyderabad. In all, 108 tests can be conducted at these centres. In the next phase, the government plans to open mini hubs in the remaining 32 district headquarters.

The mini hubs have been opened to provide diagnostic services free of cost to the patients availing healthcare facilities in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Health Minister said that poorer sections need not spend big amounts for tests, and tha these facilities will be integrated with Basthi Dawakhanas and their reports will be sent to higher-level facilities. Patients approaching the primary health centres in need of any diagnostics will be referred to nearest mini hubs.

The Health Minister also announced that a state-of-art organ transplant centre will be set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. It will have eight operation theatres and medical colleges affiliated with the government hospitals will be linked with it.

KT Rama Rao inaugurated the mini hub at Sriramnagar in Rahmathnagar division. He said apart from 57 different blood tests and imaging services, the mini hubs will offer more services.

He pointed out that the government implemented pathological services as a hub and spoke model at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Hyderabad, covering the GHMC area in 2018 with 126 spokes and gradually increased to catering to nearly 319 spokes including Basthi Dawakhanas, primary health centres, urban primary health centres, wellness centres and dispensaries across the GHMC area.

Telangana Diagnostics is the second initiative by the state government after Basthi Dawakhanas or neighbourhood clinics in Hyderabad and outskirts. A total of 224 Basthi Dawakhanas are functioning in GHMC. In November last year, the network of Basthi Dawakhanas was expanded with 24 new centres. The government plans to increase the number of Basthi Dawakhanas to 300 soon.

Launched two-and-half years ago, these centres offer free medicines, consultation, specialist services, diagnostic tests and even telemedicine facilities.

An initiative of the Government of Telangana and National Urban Health Mission, Basthi Dawakhanas was launched in April 2018. These centres reportedly provide 53 different kinds of free services, such as outpatient consultation, medicines, basic lab diagnosis, antenatal/postnatal care, and screening for non-communicable diseases such as blood pressure and diabetes.

According to officials, every Basthi Dawakhana registers over 100 outpatients a day.

KT Rama Rao stated on Friday that the medical and health department has been delivering quality service for the last one year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said people will be indebted to the medical and health staff for their yeoman services.