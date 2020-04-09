Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of COVID-19 fatalities

To avoid confusion, officials said that the state government opted to formulate separate guidelines for body disposal for each community.

The Telangana government has issued guidelines for handling disposal of bodies of Covid-19 fatalities belonging to the Hindu and Christian faiths.

The additional guidelines, dated on Tuesday, have been prepared by the committee set up on April 1 by the state government for the purpose.

While there are guidelines in place since April 2, these have been applied largely to Muslim victims, in Telangana, where the death toll has touched 11. Although details of the victims' community are not divulged, it is understood that one of the 11 victims is a non-Muslim.

Officials said that although specific guidelines have been issued for the different communities, the handling of dead bodies will essentially be the same in respect of all religions. In all cases, it is specified that packing and shifting of dead bodies to the burial ground will be done by designated persons in the hospital vehicles. Only 5 persons are allowed to visit the burial or cremation ground, no handling of bodies is allowed, and safe distance has to be maintained in all cases.

The Hindu reported that two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation vehicles with supporting staff in full Personal Protection Equipment gear will accompany the transportation vehicle along with COVID safety material and power spraying cans.

The hospitals dedicated for coronavirus cases are also required to appoint a COVID Liaison Officer (CLO) who would interact with the family and make all the necessary arrangements.

No family members will be allowed on the vehicle during transit to the graveyard, and should wear masks and gloves given by the hospital CLO, the report said.

The local police should record the videos of the funeral and submit the same to the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police.

For christian rituals, the grave should be dug 10 feet deep and sprayed with disinfectant. After filling the grave with soil, disinfectant should be sprayed on top of it.

With IANS inputs