Telangana govt instructs depts to reduce compliance burden for businesses

The push for reforming internal processes of departments comes as Telangana slipped from second place to third in the Ease of Doing Business ranking in India last year.

The Telangana government has initiated the process to reduce the compliance burden for businesses in the state as part of ease of doing business. The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday directed various departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden. The push for reforming internal processes of departments come as last year Telangana slipped from second place to third in the Ease of Doing Business ranking in the country.

Compliance burden refers to the processes, budgets and manpower that businesses have to follow in order to meet the government rules and regulations.Directions were also given to provide digital solutions to streamline the processes regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, maintaining records and any other issues faced by businesses in the state. The Chief Secretary also directed to complete the process of simplification by February 28.

Somesh Kumar held a review meeting on reducing compliance burden in seven departments â€” Revenue (commercial tax and excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Labour Employment Training and Finance shared by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

While reviewing the status reports on reducing compliance burden, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to simplify the processes and make it online. The aim is to reduce the physical interface between the departments and businesses as part of Ease of Doing Business for attracting more investments to the state.

Based on instructions from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it was decided that other departments should also look at the pain points in their departments and prepare an action plan to reduce compliance burden.

Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Jayesh Ranjan will circulate a framework and guidelines for other departments in this regard.