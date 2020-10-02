Telangana govt failed to stop exploitation by schools: Hyd parents association

The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association has received several complaints of schools charging exorbitant fees and not allowing children to attend online classes.

news Education

On April 21, when the Telangana government released Government Order (GO) 46, parents of students studying in schools in Telangana were elated. The government order had placed regulations on school fees for the academic years 2020-2021. The order said that schools were to not increase school fees and that only tuition fees were to be collected on a monthly basis.

The order also warned that, “Non-compliance of the above instructions will result in cancellation of school recognition, revoking the No Objection Certificate already granted for affiliation to other boards and initiation of appropriate action against the school management under relevant Acts/Rules.”

Several parents had paid their children’s fees in the month of March and the GO gave them a ray of hope. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting jobs and salary cuts, parents felt the government’s intervention would go a long way to bring respite to them.

To their utter dismay however, they allege that schools soon began changing the heads under which the fees were being collected as the GO had mentioned schools can collect only tuition fees. Sikinder Shaik, parent of a student studying in Niraj Public School says the management merged the lunch fees with the tuition fees. This at a time when classes are online and students are not even being provided lunch.

“Several parents raised their concerns and refused to pay the fees and the schools management did not reduce the fees as per the GO. Their children were not allowed to attend online exams in the first week of September,” adds Shaik.

Hariprasad Poluri, whose children are studying in a private school in the city asks how parents are supposed to afford school fees when the pandemic has affected several of them financially. He said, “My kids are studying in Class 1. There is no change in the tuition fee from what was collected last year. There is a need to define what exactly is the tuition fee. There has been a drastic change in our income because of the pandemic, then how do we afford school fees?”

Raghavendra Rao Chatti, whose child studies in a school in Bachupally says the parents came together and sent a mail to the school urging them to reduce the fees. He said, “After the mail was sent out, they assured us about a positive outcome and then revised the fee structure. The entire amount collected last year is being collected as tuition fees this year. This is a clear violation of GO 46.”

Seema Agarwal, an Executive Member of the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) says that both children and parents are struggling. “Parents' concerns are being ignored, and the government seems to be listening only to private schools.”

Several students, whose parents have not paid the fees in protest, are allegedly not being allowed to attend online classes. Seema’s daughter is one among many of them.

“On September 19, they removed my daughter from the online classes. Despite reaching out to them several times, they are not providing me with an explanation. The students are being humiliated and targeted by schools. If this is the case with me, an executive member of the association, I am sure there are several voiceless parents who are being exploited by school managements,” says Seema.

The HSPA had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the same in the Telangana High Court and it is in the advanced stage of hearing.

Vineeta Singh, another parent, says that they are feeling betrayed as the school management has only reduced a small portion of the fees.

“The school had promised parents that the fees would be reduced according to GO 46 to provide relief to parents due to the pandemic. On May 5, the letter of intimation came. On July 1, parents got a message asking for the second term fees to be paid. The first term fees were already collected in March and a major chunk of the annual fees was already collected. Together, we formed a group of 750 parents. Parents are feeling betrayed as this is a breach of trust and a clear violation of GO 46.”

HSPA members say that almost all schools are not complying with GO 46. They say that clearly, the spirit in which the GO was introduced is not being followed.

Read: 13 children who attended tuition in Andhra test positive for coronavirus