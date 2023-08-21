Telangana govt earns over Rs 2,600 cr in application fees for liquor shops

Over a lakh applications have been received for the 2,620 liquor shops in Telangana, and the excise department earned Rs 2,639 crore in the form of a non-refundable application fee

news Liquor

The government of Telangana has earned a revenue of Rs 2,639 crore in application fees for the allotment of liquor shops in the state. A total of 1,31,954 applications have been received for the 2,620 liquor shops in the state. The Excise Department earned the money without even selling a single liquor bottle. The revenue was earned in the form of a non-refundable application fee. The liquor shops will be allotted by a draw of lots on August 21.

The Excise Department will grant licenses for operating the shops from December 1, 2023, to November 2025. Over 1.31 lakh liquor traders applied for licenses across the state. This is an all-time high number of applications since the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

During the last round of licenses in 2021, the government received 69,000 applications. It had earned Rs 1,350 crore under a non-refundable application fee and Rs 3,500 crore through a shop license fee.

Under the new liquor policy 2023-25, the non-refundable fee for each application has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh. The license fee per annum per shop is in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore depending on the population of the area. Eligible applicants have to submit 25 per cent of the amount as excise tax for one year.

The yearly special retail excise tax per annum will be Rs.5 lakh. The licenses will be issued for 2,620 shops across the state. The government has reserved 15% for various marginalised communities.

A total of 786 shops will be allotted to Gowdas, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Of the total shops, 615 will be allotted in Hyderabad. Under the new liquor policy, the margin for traders has been fixed at 27% for the ordinary category and 20% for the premium category and beer.

Though the current licenses are valid till November 30, the state government initiated the tender process well in advance in view of the Assembly elections due to be held in November-December. A total of 1,31,490 applications have been received. An average of 50 traders are competing for each shop. A maximum number of applications (10,908) were received for a shop in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad.

According to excise officials, 10,811 applications were submitted for a shop in Shamshabad. For a shop in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, the lowest number of applications (976) were received.

Adilabad stands at the second lowest with 979 applications. August 18 was the last date for receiving the applications. More than 87,000 applications were received in the last two days.

Telanganaâ€™s revenues from liquor sales have doubled from Rs 12,703 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 25,585 crore in 2021-22. This was despite the hike in prices of all forms of liquor a couple of years ago. The sales during 2022-23 were estimated to be nearly Rs 30,000 crore.