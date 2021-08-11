Telangana govt allows single-screen theatres to run five shows a day

Telangana’s Cinematography Minister made the announcement at a meeting with film industry representatives and other officials, but no order has been issued yet.

news Tollywood

The long-pending demand to run five shows in single-screen theatres of Telangana will finally materialise, as Telangana’s Cinematography Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav has responded positively to the demands from the film fraternity in a recently conducted meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the Minister along with representatives of the film industry, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials. While Srinivas Yadav has said that the theatres can run five shows, an official order is yet to be issued in this regard. In Telangana, multiplexes were already allowed to run five shows, whereas single-screen theatres had permission to run only four shows. The difficulties faced by the film industry were discussed, and decisions on topics like shooting were made. The concerned Government Orders are expected to be issued soon.

Some of the film fraternity’s other demands include waiving of electricity bills and GST. Despite not running due to the nation and state-wide lockdowns, theatres were forced to pay maintenance costs despite receiving no business. The demand is being considered by the state government, said Balgovind, owner of Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister has been talking about waiving the electricity costs but an order will be issued soon, he said.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to provide some relief measures for upcoming theatres. “For upcoming multiplexes and theatres, the government is ready to encourage them by giving them tax exemption for a few years starting from the date of establishment,” revealed Balgovind. The Minister also reportedly announced a new online booking facility that will allow customers to book tickets at a cheaper price compared to private ticketing platforms.

In Telangana, theatres are now running with 100% capacity, starting from the end of July with the release of the Satyadev and Priyanka Jawalkar starrer Timmarusu and Teja Sajja and Priya Warrier’s movie, Ishq (Not A Love Story).

