Telangana govt allots 1.5 acre land to kin of Dalit farmer who killed self

Byagari Narsimhulu killed himself in July alleging that local revenue authorities were grabbing his land. His death had triggered protests in the region.

Close to two months after a Dalit farmer took his own life in Veluru village in Gajwel of Telangana, the state government on Thursday allotted one and a half acres of land to the bereaved family. Byagari Narsimhulu killed himself in July alleging that local revenue authorities and the Sarpanch were grabbing his land for construction of a â€˜Rythu Vedikaâ€™. His death had triggered protests in the region, following which the government had assured the family that they would be given aid.

On Thursday, SC and ST Commission Chairman Errolla Srinivas handed over the documents related to the parcel of land besides handing over Rs 50,000 for cultivation purposes. Errolla further assured Narasimhuluâ€™s wife and daughter that the government would help them dig a borewell in the land.

Narsimhulu's death kicked off a row as he left a voice note, which claimed that 13 guntas of assigned land which was in his fatherâ€™s name, was not being transferred to his name. He alleged that the village Sarpanch, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) created hurdles and did not let him claim his land.

At the time, state Finance Minister T Harish Rao assured the family of one acre land and Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia. Rs 2 lakhs have already been given to the family, the government said. Harish Rao had also alleged that people with vested interests had motivated the farmer to take such a step.

Errolla Srinivas on Thursday said that the family should not have any fear as the government is with them, while stating that that authorities had allocated more than what was assured earlier. He asserted that revenue reforms that are being brought in the state are aimed at preventing corruption and debt.

Errolla was accompanied by Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others.

Earlier this week, days before introducing a new revenue Bill in the Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had abolished the Village Revenue Officer system in the wake of allegations of irregularities and lack of transparency.