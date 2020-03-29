Telangana Governor donates a month's salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19

Tamilisai Soundararajan handed over a cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh to Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, M Jagadeeshwar.

news Coronavirus

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has donated her salary for one month to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a token contribution towards controlling the spread of coronavirus. Soundararajan on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs.3.5 lakh to Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, M. Jagadeeshwar.

Earlier, she spoke Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone and requested to him to extend all help to the daily-wage labourers who have migrated from other states to the Hyderabad city to eke out their livelihood.

She asked the government to provide food and all other essential commodities sufficient for next 15 days. The Governor said she has been receiving such complaints from some quarters and her office has extended required help to them.

Soundararajan also called for strengthening Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommended private medical laboratories to conduct the viral tests.

Later, the Governor interacted with the Red Cross units of 15 districts via video conference and advised the volunteers to take care of at least two poor families in all respects during the crisis.

She said that on her own behalf and also in coordination with Red Cross society, Hyderabad branch, she is arranging supply of essential commodities sufficient for 15 days to over 1000 poor families living in the slums near the Raj Bhavan.

Handed over my one month emoluments as cheque to Shri M Jagadeeswar IAS , Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Telangana state as a token of contribution to honb @TelanganaCMO relief fund today pic.twitter.com/KJUZnAzTyk — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) March 28, 2020

Already, donations from Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, and from corporations have poured into the CMRF.

Last week, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL) announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the CMRF after MEIL MD PV Krishna Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and handed over the cheque. KNR Constructions chief K Narasimha Reddy also called on KCR and gave Rs 1 crore cheque for CMRF on behalf of the company.

Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) donated Rs one crore to the CM's Relief Fund. CREDAI representatives handed over the cheque to KTR.

Several prominent personalities from Tollywood including actors like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Balakrishna besides directors Trivikram Srinivas and Anil Ravipudi have announced contributions towards the state. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu also joined in.

