Telangana forms panel to monitor disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients

The panel members include two professors from Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College and a police officer.

The Telangana government on Wednesday formed a committee of officers for disposal of bodies of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development issued an order, constituting eight-member committee to ensure disposal of dead bodies as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) stipulated by the government of India.

The order was issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. It was attended by the Director General of Police, Special Chief Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department and others.

The panel headed by N. Ravi Kiran, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will monitor the disposal of bodies in GHMC limits.

Telangana has already reported nine deaths due to COVID-19. Most of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi.

According to a statement released from the chief minister's office late on Wednesday night, two persons died at government-run Gandhi Hospital while one succumbed at Yashoda, a private hospital. All the 30 who were tested positive had attended Nizamuddin Markaz meet of Tablighi Jamaat. With this, the overall tally in the state has spiked to 127.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao till midnight, the officials pointed out that the virus spread from those who attended Delhi meet to their family members and others.

Initially, the virus spread among those who came from abroad and through them it spread to others. However, they are all recovering. Many of them discharged and none of those under treatment is critical.

