Telangana farmers intensify protests amid fear of losing land to industrial zone

The day-long protest at the Kamareddy district Collector's office saw heavy tension as police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge, resulting in injuries to a few farmers as well as policemen.

Tension prevailed in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Thursday, January 5, as hundreds of farmers escalated their protest against the draft master plan of Kamareddy municipality. The farmers are worried that their agricultural lands would be acquired by the government as they were included in the proposed industrial zone and green zone. The protests intensified on Friday, after a farmer named Payyavula Ramulu died by suicide, allegedly due to fear of losing his land. The day-long protest saw high tension as police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge against the protesters. A few farmers and policemen were reportedly injured in the violence.

After an eight-hour-long sit-in outside the office of the district Collector in Kamareddy, the farmers temporarily called off their protest. Leaders of the farmers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) said they would continue their protest till the authorities withdrew the new draft master plan. Leaders of the BJP and Congress backed the protestors. The authorities plan to acquire about 1,200 acres of land for the industrial zone as per the draft master plan, farmers said. Farmers of a few villages in Sadasivanagar mandal have been demanding the authorities not to go ahead with the master plan, as they would lose cultivable lands and thus would be deprived of livelihood.

As District Collector Jitesh Patil did not come out of his office to meet the protesting farmers, the latter staged a protest by submitting a memorandum to an effigy. The Collector, however, said he was ready to meet a delegation of farmers. He suggested that a delegation of around 10 farmers meet him in the office and submit their objections in writing. He also said that the master plan is in the draft stage. He alleged that some individuals created apprehensions among farmers, and claimed that Ramuluâ€™s suicide was unrelated to the master plan.

BJP MLA Raghunandan Reddy sat with the protestors outside the Collector's office. He demanded that the government acquire only those lands which are not fit for cultivation for the industrial zone. Earlier, some farmers tried to barge into the Collectorate, triggering tension. Police allegedly used force to stop the protestors, resulting in two women farmers allegedly losing consciousness and injuries to a farmer and policeman.

With IANS inputs