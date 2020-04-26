Telangana family stuck in Ajmer seeks help from state government to return home

The family claims there are over 300 persons from Telangana presently stranded in and around the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan.

Several families from Telangana are stranded in Ajmer in Rajasthan with little or no help from the Rajasthan state government. The families had gone to visit the Ajmer Dargah in March and are now desperately seeking help from the Telangana government to bring them back home.

“We are unable to contact the Collector or the police for help, if we step out they beat us,” says Shahabuddin, who had reached Ajmer from Hyderabad on March 20 with his family of 10.

“We are at a guest house and there are no provisions. The food used to come from the Dargah but the police have stopped that now. There is a charity group providing us with rotis but there is a concern that this too may stop,” he adds.

In video footage that has gone viral, Shahabuddin’s family appealed to Member of Parliament for Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana ministers to help them get back home. The family has a single burner stove to cook food, but no rations or water supply.

The Ajmer Dargah, located in the densely populated Muslim Mochi Mohalla, reported 79 COVID-19 cases from 11 to 15 houses in a single day on Wednesday, reported the Times of India. The district administration intends to do random testing in the locality to contain the spread. All those who tested positive in the locality were migrant workers. As of Sunday, Rajasthan has recorded 2,034 positive cases.

Shahabuddin’s family told TNM that there are over 300 persons from Telangana presently stranded in Rajasthan. “We are not in touch with the others, but those who supply us food told us that they are providing food to nearly 300 persons from Telangana,” says Shahabuddin.

The family also reached out to the officials with the Dargah but they too were unable to extend any assistance with the lockdown in place.

When TNM contacted Settlement Officer with the Ajmer district administration, Jagdesh B, he said that they have identified only “12 to 13 persons” from Telangana in Ajmer.

“We got information of only 12 to 13 people. We are providing them food through Akshaya Patra. The people are taking to social media and saying they don’t have provisions because they are desperate to get back to their homes. Both the state governments should communicate and take a call on this matter. We’re doing everything we can,” Jagdesh says.

Sir plz help us out hum yaha 7log telengana,Hyd se Ajmer me fase hue hai plz hame hamare Sheher Tk pocha dijiyee pic.twitter.com/xLwfu08YBZ — Syed akram qadri (@Syedakramqadri1) April 22, 2020

Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), tells TNM that over 4,000 persons from different states were visiting the Ajmer Dargah and are stranded in the city due to the lockdown. “The Telangana government needs to take an effort like other states to bring those stranded back to the state,” he says.

Several people have taken to social media to reach out to the Office of KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, seeking assistance. An eight-month pregnant woman and her husband from Nizamabad district also reached out on Twitter seeking help.

“@KTRTRS sir I’m 8th month pregnant. Me and my husband stuck b/w Arunachal and Assam borders. Our native place is Nizamabad, TS. Here we’re not getting anything to eat. And the Arunachal & Assam govt is not giving permission to go hospital. Please sir I beg you take us to TS.”

KTR reached out to the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu requesting his administration to take care of the couple.

Hon’ble CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji, May I request your administration to kindly take care of this young couple from Telangana who are currently in Arunachal@KTRoffice please follow up and pass on information to local authorities https://t.co/yFlTIsbIAR — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 25, 2020

Soon after, the Arunachal CMO asked the woman to reach out to the CMO Special Secretary and provided a number to call.