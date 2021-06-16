Telangana extends summer holidays for schools and intermediate colleges till June 20

Earlier on May 31, the Telangana government had extended summer holidays till June 15 owing to the COVID-19 second wave.

news Education

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended summer holidays for all schools and District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) colleges till June 20. Earlier on May 31, the government had extended the summer holidays till June 15.

The Director of School Education issued a fresh order dated June 15, stating that they are extending the holidays for all schools and District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) colleges, asking all heads of departments, regional joint directors of school education, Hyderabad and Warangal, all-district educational officers and all DIET principals to take necessary action accordingly.

Earlier, keeping in view the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state government had declared summer vacations for all schools and junior colleges from April 27 till May 31.Schools for Classes 6 and above reopened in the last week of February while Classes 9 and above had reopened on February 1 in the last academic year. In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had shut down the educational institutions from March 24. However, online classes continued for students. The authorities had declared April 26 as the last working day of the last academic year.

The government has canceled the Class 10 board examination and declared all students qualified. Over 5.21 lakh students were allotted grades based on their internal assessment marks. Similarly, 53,79,388 students of Class 1 to 9 were promoted to the next class. For a second consecutive year, no exams could be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a similar order has also been issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, which also said that summer holidays for the intermediate students for both studying in private and government management would be further extended till June 20. It had also declared that all the examinations for the intermediate students were also canceled and all are considered pass.