Telangana extends lockdown to May 29, only essential shops to open in red zones

The night curfew from 7 pm to 6 am will remain in all districts of the state.

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the state-wide lockdown till May 29 with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the night curfew from 7 pm to 6 am will remain in the state. The state government also announced that liquor stores will be open in Telangana, including in red zones, with a 16% increase in prices.

Speaking to reporters at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that the capital was continuing to report cases each day and that extending the lockdown was the only way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that the three districts that constitute Hyderabad — Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy — had a high number of cases, KCR said, "We cannot compromise here and take any risks. 66% of all cases are from the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) only. 25 of the total 29 deaths are also from here."

"People here should cooperate with us. There is a chance for community spread. We are worried," he added.

The Chief Minister said that people aged above 65 and young children have been asked to stay indoors until the lockdown period ended, as they are more vulnerable to being infected.

"We will not open any shops in the red zones. We will continue with shops providing essential services as it is. Some exemptions will be made for electrical, hardware and cement shops, which can remain open," KCR said.

"People in Hyderabad may be upset with me, but I have no other choice. We will observe the situation till May 15 and take a call on our future course of action," he added.

KCR said that except for the six red zones, shops can open in the rest of the state. In rural areas, shops can re-open as per normal from the mandal headquarters down to the village.

In municipalities, shops will not be allowed to open as physical distancing will be difficult to maintain. Here, only 50% shops will be opened.

“We are giving instructions to Municipal commissioners. 50% shops will be opened on alternate days, so that everyone will get a chance and crowding will be avoided. Shops can open from 10 am to 6 pm. The night-time curfew will remain in place across the state,” KCR said.

11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the tally to 1,096. With 43 people discharged on Tuesday, the state government said that 628 people have been discharged from hospitals so far, and the state has 439 active positive cases.