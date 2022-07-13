Telangana extends holidays for schools, colleges till July 18 amid heavy rain warning

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has also postponed the Agriculture and Medical exams of the Telangana EAMCET in view of the heavy rains.

Telangana has extended holidays for schools and colleges in the state as the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains for the next few days as well. The Telangana government issued an order extending the holidays for educational institutions till Monday, July 18.

“In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, the government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt., Aided & Private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall be reopened from 18.07.2022 (Monday),” the school education department of the Telangana government said in an order on Wednesday, July 13.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has also postponed the Agriculture and Medical exams of the Telangana EAMCET in view of the heavy rains in the state. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream was scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15. The TSCHE said that the decision was taken in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days, and fresh dates will be announced later. However, the EAMCET for Engineering (E) stream will be held as per schedule on July 18, 19 and 20.

The IMD has issued a red warning for Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, and Jangaon districts on July 13 and an orange warning for these districts on July 14.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts of Telangana on July 15.

Most districts of Telangana, especially those in the north, have been reeling from heavy rainfall and inundation as rivers are in full spate. Inundation of villages and parts of some towns in the worst affected districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jagtiyal has forced hundreds of families to move to safer places. Around 3000 families have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Nirmal district.

Godavari and Krishna, the two major rivers flowing through the state, and their tributaries were in spate while streams, canals, lakes, tanks and other water bodies were overflowing due to incessant rain for nearly a week. All major, medium and small projects on both the major rivers were receiving heavy inflows. Authorities are releasing the water downstream from almost all the projects.

