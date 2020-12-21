Telangana to experience cold wave-like weather in next 24 hours, says IMD

Prevailing northeast swell and an anticyclonic circulation of wind in north India and surrounding areas have caused a drop in temperatures across Telangana.

news Weather

The weather in Telangana is expected to get colder over the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad on Monday said the north and western regions of the state will face cold wave-like conditions. The visibility along highways and roads could also drop, with the IMD predicting mist and fog-like conditions in the north part of Telangana for the next 48 hours.

IMD scientist Naga Ratna K in her address to the press said that the cold wave is due to a prevailing northeast swell and an anticyclonic circulation of wind in north India and surrounding areas. This has resulted in a steep drop in temperature across Telangana. “Especially north and west Telangana will face a cold wave. In other districts, at isolated places, the temperatures can be expected to drop by 3 to 4-degree Celsius,” said the official.

On Monday the IMD recorded the lowest temperature of 5.7℃ at Adilabad, followed by 11℃ at Hanamkonda, which is a drop of 4.6℃ from normal. Hyderabad on the other hand recorded 11.1℃, a drop of 3.5℃ from normal.

The IMD said that the state will not receive any rain, and dry conditions will prevail for the next three to four days. However, in Hyderabad and north Telangana, mist or shallow fog conditions could develop for the next three to four days, informed IMD.

Earlier in November, the state had also faced heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Nivar that crossed over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Telangana had then reported extremely heavy rains in the districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet. The state had also faced unprecedented rains during October that caused almost all lakes in Hyderabad to overflow, leading to urban flooding of several colonies and affecting over one lakh persons.

READ: Telangana churches give door-to-door carols a miss, take it online