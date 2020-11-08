Telangana ex-Tahsildar bribery case: 80-year-old accused dies by suicide

In mid-October, Keesara Mandal Revenue Officer Nagaraju, who is named the main accused in the case, took his own life in the jail

news Death

In a major turn of events in the Keesara Ex-Tahsildar bribery case, another accused took his own life on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dharmareddy, an 80-year-old real estate agent. On September 26, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Dharmareddy and his son, Srikanth Reddy, for their alleged involvement in illegally registering lands with the help of Keesara Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Nagaraju. Incidentally, on October 14, Nagaraju, who is the main accused in the case, also took his own life in the Chanchalguda jail, where he was lodged after the arrest.

Now, Dharmareddy, who has been out on bail, has also died by suicide in Kushaiguda, his native in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, Dharmareddy’s wife said that her husband was disturbed ever since he came out of jail.

“My husband was out on bail last week. He was not feeling well since then. He was mostly absent-minded. My daughter was taking him to the local police station, where he had to sign the bail bond. Once he got lost on the way when he went to the police station by himself. During a couple of instances, he had also said that he would take his own life, like Nagaraju. He made a few attempts, but we somehow managed to stop him. This time, he stepped out of the house and took his own life,” added Dharamreddy’s wife.

Dharmareddy’s family was also trying to secure bail for their son Srikanth Reddy. However, it was denied and only Dharmareddy was out of jail due to health issues.

In the month of August, Nagaraju was allegedly caught red-handed by the ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore at his residence, reportedly for a land-related deal. The case led to more arrests following this.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 and 7 pm)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.