Telangana enforces Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance for students

Digital rights activists pointed out that the Telangana government was violating the Supreme Court’s order by implementing the Aadhaar-enabled system.

The Telangana government has issued a Government Order (GO) dated October 12, making the implementation of Aadhaar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) mandatory in higher education institutions. The GO directs the Commissioners of Collegiate Education, Technical Education, and Intermediate Education to implement AEBAS across all institutions, both public and private.

In the GO, the government said that the system is being introduced to calculate the attendance of students, which would be “required for promoting the students to the higher classes and also for the purpose of their ePass Scholarship/Fee reimbursement etc.” It further read, “Similarly, biometric attendance needs to be used for calculating the duty period of the Staff, both teaching and non-teaching, and also for calculating their leaves and issuing instructions.” The GO, undersigned by Telangana Secretary Vakati Karuna, said that it should be treated as ‘Most Urgent.’

Digital rights activist Srinivas Kodali, however, pointed out that the Telangana government was violating the Supreme Court’s order by implementing AEBAS. “The Supreme Court judgement clearly says that Aadhaar is required only for availing subsidies, but the government keeps pushing Aadhaar everywhere. Aadhaar is already being used in competitive exams, even though it is not a subsidy. If somebody legally challenges the order, the Court will strike it down,” he observed.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had upheld the Aadhaar programme as a reasonable restriction on individual privacy to fulfil the government’s aim to uplift the poor through welfare schemes.

Kodali pointed out that the present order extends to even private institutions where students do not avail subsidies like scholarships. Calling it an excessive measure by the government, he said, “Why do students need this? Now colleges will have to pay for each transaction to the service providers and the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). It is not a free service. Even if it is free, the government would be subsidising it. It is just a money-minting exercise for IT companies and an added expense for the institutions and a burden on the students. Some form of fee will be collected by the institutions for the equipment required.”

Another Hyderabad-based activist SQ Masood said that the new system would become a tool for harassment, if implemented. “Why do they specifically need Aadhaar-based biometrics? They want to surveil the teachers who participate in protests and take disciplinary action against them. This is clearly a violation of privacy,” he said.